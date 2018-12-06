ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Bathhouse 2 at Bagby Hot Springs in the Mount Hood National Forest has been deemed unsafe for public use.
The wooden structure consisting of five enclosed private soaking tubs has sustained significant deterioration, putting users at risk of potential injury.
The closure is only for the private soaking tubs at Bagby Hot Springs. The communal tubs are still safe for use and will remain open, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Along with deterioration from the water that flows in and out of the private tubs, Forest Service workers said vandalism has also contributed to the overall degradation of the structure.
“Engineering professionals have determined that this wooden structure is showing significant signs of rot and has become structurally unsound for people to occupy,” according to the Forest Service.
The plan is to dismantle the structure during the summer, with ample opportunities for public engagement and comment on the process.
The Clackamas River District is looking at developing a long-term plan for the site the will be more sustainable, require less maintenance and be less prone to vandalism.
"Though we are closing Bathhouse 2, Bathhouses 1 and 3 remain open for public use. These structures also show signs of deterioration, but they do not pose an imminent danger to public health," said Clackamas District Ranger Jackie Groce. "The District plans to conduct maintenance on Bathhouses 1 and 3 next Spring/Summer and begin the process for finding a long-term solution for the problems that affect the entire site."
