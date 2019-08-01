BATTLE GROUND, WA (KTPV) - A Battle Ground man was found not guilty by reason of insanity for a knife attack on his family.
Colin Dixon, 22, was arrested in January 2018 on assault charges.
Investigators said he attacked his sleeping father with an 8-inch serrated kitchen knife, before turning the knife on his mother and underage sister as they tried to stop the attack.
The attack took place at the family’s Battle Ground home.
Dixon’s father was seriously injured, while his other family members were treated and released at the hospital.
Prosecutors said in 2018 that Dixon admitted to police that he stabbed his father, saying he was in a “dream-like” state during the attack and had smoked marijuana earlier that night.
In February 2018, Dixon was ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.
On Thursday, a judge granted a motion by Dixon’s attorneys to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. As a result, he was ordered to go to Western State Hospital until he is deemed mentally fit and no longer a threat to anyone’s safety.
