PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man from Battle Ground who used to live in Portland was was sentenced to one year in prison on Wednesday for evading payment of employment taxes and personal income taxes.
Thomas A. Rennie, 58, operated a car detailing business for 28 years and has operated a dog training business in Washington state since 2015, according to court documents. Court documents state that he intentionally evaded payment of nearly $1.5 million in taxes for the years 2005 through 2017.
These unpaid taxes included employment taxes for his businesses, personal income taxes, and corporate taxes, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon says.
"Rennie’s efforts to evade the payment of his taxes included his failure to maintain proper business books and records; using business bank accounts and a non-profit entity’s bank account to pay personal expenses; concealing ownership of personal assets by placing title to these assets in the names of nominee entities; concealing the income from the sale of one of his companies by placing the proceeds in bank accounts held in the names of nominees; and making false statements to an IRS Revenue Officer," according to the attorney's office.
Rennie previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion on Dec. 16, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.