BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Washington state lawmakers are considering a bill that advocates say would help families of people with developmental disabilities.
Senate Bill 6429 would create a voluntary designation on a state ID or driver’s license that identifies someone with a developmental disability. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and is now making its way through the House.
Some families say that bill would create peace of mind, especially in high-stress situations.
Monica Meyer is a Battle Ground woman who spends much of the week taking care of her 36-year-old autistic son, Michael.
“He has autism and a retractable seizure disorder as well as a generalized anxiety disorder,” Meyer said.
Michael is non-verbal and lives at his own home with his service dog Scooby. A staff of professionals and Michael’s parents help take care of him throughout the week.
Meyer says this bill could help her in situations when anxieties and stress run high.
“Something that notifies somebody about what his needs are and what my responsibilities are to him,” she said.
A little more than a week ago, Meyer says she was in a car crash with Michael in the passenger seat.
She says she was trying to deal with the other drivers, the police, and making sure that everyone stayed safe for her son.
“Often he gets into what is called fight-or-flight and if he gets over-anxious, either he can become combative, or he’ll just run,” Meyer said.
She believes that this bill could make situations like this much easier.
“What a difference it would make to have that one – a letter that says, ‘Oh, we need to do something to approach this a different way,’” she said.
The bill is co-sponsored by Republican and Democrat lawmakers. One co-sponsor is Sen. Ann Rivers, who represents parts of southwest Washington.
Meyer says she has heard some pushback to the bill from people who say this information should be private. However, Meyer says the law would make this designation voluntary.
“It would alleviate my need to explain to people over and over and over again I need to do this, I need to keep an eye, you know, I have another responsibility that’s more pressing than anything that’s happening here,” she said.
Sen. Rivers said the bill was voted out of the Senate Tuesday night and heads to committee in the House. It must be voted out of committee by March 12.
