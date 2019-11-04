BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – The Battle Ground Police Department is thanking a big member of its team for his service.
K-9 Officer Luca is retiring after six years on the force.
Monday night, officers and community members wished him a fond farewell at City Hall.
Luca and his handler, Officer Chris Crouch, have been partners since the pup came to the department in 2013 and Crouch says he’s going to miss his right-hand man out on patrol.
“It’s nice having him with me every night, when I go to work or during the day for that matter. My car is always loud, but it’s certainly comforting knowing that I have him with me every time I go to work,” Crouch said. “I’m super fortunate to have worked him, so it’s a little bittersweet.”
Luca may leaving the force, but he won’t be far from Crouch.
The K-9 is retiring to his handler’s home.
