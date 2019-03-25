BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A massage therapist is facing charges of rape and indecent liberties involving clients in Battle Ground, according to police.
Eddie D. Anzalone, 47, was arrested Monday.
Police said two women reported that Anzalone had touched them inappropriately in a sexual manner while they received massage treatments for injuries at Opdahl Chiropractic and Massage in Battle Ground.
The alleged crimes occurred in February. Officers said Anzalone left his employment at the clinic March 1.
Both women reported the allegations to the clinic’s owner, who police said has complied with all reporting requirements and is fully cooperating with the investigation.
Police said Anzalone is a licensed massage therapist through the Washington State Department of Health.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jason Perdue at jason.perdue@cityofbg.org or 360-342-5241.
Anzalone was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of second-degree rape and indecent liberties.
