BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted is going after cars in Battle Ground.
Just in the span of two days this week, police say they responded to a dozen car prowls and three stolen cars.
They say several neighborhoods have been hit, and the Crystal Springs neighborhood was hit especially hard.
Brian Horacek lives in that neighborhood but says he's not surprised because the same thing happened to him last year.
"Unfortunately, they happened to come by and noticed that my vehicle was not locked and helped themselves," said Horacek, whose subwoofer was stolen. "This seems to be a regular choice at least once or twice a year, for some reason they kind of just make a pass through the neighborhood."
Just on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Battle Ground police responded to 12 car prowls and three stolen cars.
And it’s not just Crystal Springs suffering.
Police say several neighborhoods were hit. They’re also looking for information about anything suspicious in the southeast part of the city from Parkway to Grace and Main to Eaton.
That’s the area Jane Alice Day lives in.
"Maybe one or two once in a while would be one thing, but yeah, it’s pretty scary," she said.
Police say the suspect or suspects seem to be especially bold, considering the number of crimes in such a short amount of time.
They say they’re diligently working this investigation and don’t want anyone to confront a possible suspect.
"We’re frightened about it and none of us have ever been frightened about anything around here," Day said.
Now, everyone says they’ve at least learned their lesson, that from now on, they’ll keep their windows up and doors locked.
Police are asking anyone in these areas who has surveillance video to take a look at it from 1:30 to 4 Wednesday morning.
And if there are any suspicious people or cars caught on camera in that time frame, give police a call.
