BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – The Battle Ground Public Schools board voted Monday night to change it policy to no longer offer comprehensive sex education within the district.
The new policy implemented by the board is effective immediately.
Board President Troy McCoy says the district will no longer teach comprehensive sex ed, which included subjects like health relationships and gender identity in the high schools.
Under state law, McCoy says the district is required to teach about sexually transmitted diseases, as well as HIV and AIDS prevention, which he says it will continue to teach to students in 5th grade through 12th grade.
McCoy says the decision by the board was to strike a balance between state requirements and community concerns.
Parents who spoke with FOX 12 had mixed views on the decision.
"I think it's a bad idea. I think that not only do parents have the responsibility of teaching their children about safe sex and informing them of the risks that come with sex at an early age, but I think that the schools should also teach that, because the schools see the children when they're not with their parents," Helen Lodahl said.
"I'm not really sure if I'm 100 percent agreeing about the change," Starr McMillen Jr. said. "But the school board probably knows what they're talking about and I think they're just going to leave it up to the parents to make the right choices."
McCoy says the district is also continuing its 5th grade biology course, which includes subjects like puberty.
Yeah 5 years from now let's see how many more teen pregnancies there will be compared to the last 10 years... I guaranteed it will be much more.. The Stupidity of people pushing their beliefs on others that has consquences....
Good.
