Battle Ground Public Schools return to in-person learning five days per week

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Monday marks the first day that Battle Ground Public School students are back in the classroom five days a week for in-person learning.
A full parking lot at Prairie High School has been an unfamiliar picture over the last year, but on Monday afternoon it was a welcome change for students.
"It’s good to be back to school," Prairie High School student, Wyatt Galipeau said.
The district tells FOX 12 students in all schools can now attend five days a week of in-person learning.
The district says based on Clark County COVID-19 metrics it was able to make this change.
The district told FOX 12 this was a gradual process to get to this step, with students participating in hybrid learning over the last several months.
The district says based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state guidelines, students must maintain three feet distance between each other, unless it's activities like eating, performing arts or physical education.
The district says there must be six feet between students and adults based on those guidelines as well.
Galipeau says he's excited to be back in the classroom.
"It’s been a good thing for everybody," Galipeau said. "Just seeing your friends, just being able to interact with real people and not having them through a screen really - just being able to talk face-to-face with somebody."
FOX 12 asked him how he feels about learning with face masks.
"It’s just normal for me. I know I played sports, so I’ve had to wear a mask through sports so just wearing a mask normally doesn’t really bother me anymore. I know for some people it does still bother them though," Galipeau said.
FOX 12 also asked what he missed most about learning inside the classroom.
"It’s hard to do certain assignments or certain things online especially like in physical education and things like that it’s hard to experience the class online," Galipeau said.
So, how does he feel about the future of school?
"I personally hope it gets back to normal, getting these masks off and just actually being able to like interact with people closer than just six feet apart would definitely be good for everybody. But I’m fine with how it is now, it doesn’t bug me much," Galipeau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.