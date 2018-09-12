BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - In a unanimous vote Wednesday night the Battle Ground Public Schools’ Board of Directors passed a resolution to take legal action against any employees who continue to strike.
That means now the district will be asking its attorney to file an injunction ordering the teachers back to school.
The decision though is ultimately up to a judge.
Before the meeting teachers, parents and the community lined the entrance to the district’s Lewisville campus where the meeting was held Wednesday night.
Inside, it was standing room only.
The board wasted no time is getting to the meat of why they were there as board member Troy McCoy read the resolution aloud to those in attendance.
“The board of directors authorizes the superintendent to direct the law firm Vandenburg, Johnson & Gandara, LLP to take any and all lawful steps to terminate the strike,” McCoy said.
McCoy later said during the full read of the resolution, “The superintendent is further authorized through said law firm to bring suit against any individual employee participating in a strike or concerted refusal to perform services.”
It’s a resolution calling for the end to the teachers’ stand for higher wages, the district said all in the name of the kids.
“I've gotten a lot of response from people who say their kids have not been hurt by this strike and I understand that my concern is for those kids who are hurt by this strike,” McCoy said.
Despite the decision Wednesday night, teachers are standing their ground.
“We are very much aware of the injunctions that could potentially be filed but we knew this was coming, we're not phased at all,” Fourth grade teacher and Battle Ground Education Association Vice President, Marina Heinz said. “Our goal is to be back in the classroom as soon as possible we love our kids, we miss our kids our classrooms are ready but we will not go in without a contract that lets us know how much we're going to get paid.”
But Superintendent Mark Ross said in a press conference after the meeting that he empathizes with teachers.
“I was a teacher myself for 13 years, classroom teacher I get their need and I understand it and so it's our position that we want to be fair to our teachers but we also need to have a sustainable budget,” Ross said.
But what do parents think about all of this?
Meghan Jolma has three kids in Battle Ground Public Schools.
She planned to deliver a full letter she wrote to the board Wednesday night but never got the chance.
She said they’re contemplating leaving the district.
“I have seen the district cut administration pay to pick up the pieces where this community needed it and I know them to be honorable people. I would like them to do and show the community what I know them to be,” Jolma said.
Superintendent Ross said the district hopes to file that injunction as early as Thursday.
If teachers potentially don't show up to school Ross said the district is prepared to evaluate on a daily basis whether there are enough staff to keep kids in school.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.