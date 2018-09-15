BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - The Battle Ground School District and the teachers’ association came to a tentative agreement Saturday.
Battle Ground Public Schools and the Battle Ground Education Association reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for teachers and other certificated educational professionals in the district.
BGEA members will vote to ratify the agreement on Sunday and schools are expected to open on Monday, Sept. 17 if passed.
"We are pleased to reach a tentative agreement that will allow the district to recruit and retain quality teachers," Superintendent Mark Ross said. "We are looking forward to starting the school year and coming together to focus on our mission of educating students.
The district said the bargaining teams worked with the support of the state mediator until 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and then returned to bargaining a few hours later.
On Thursday, the Battle Ground school board filed an injunction in an attempt to force teacher back to class and parents ready for the strike to be over picketed near Battle Ground High School in protest as tens of thousands of students missed their twelfth day of class.
"While Battle Ground is not alone in its financial challenges, the district's difficulties are certainly amplified by the inequities of new state funding," Ross said. "Battle Ground will have to make some difficult budget decisions in the coming years to bring the district in closer alignment with the state prototypical school model."
