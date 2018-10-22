BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Battle Ground Public Schools is sending a warning to parents of unvaccinated students.
The district Thursday sent a letter informing parents of a recent chickenpox outbreak at one of its schools and, on Monday, confirmed there have been five cases of the viral infection at Daybreak Primary School.
According to district leaders, students may have been exposed to chickenpox between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17.
Parents at the school tell FOX 12 they’re not only concerned because of the outbreak, but also because their students could be forced to miss class for at least 21 days.
Some family members feel a recent medical trend is to blame.
“Unfortunately, you get a lot of parents that are choosing not to vaccinate their kids or delay getting them vaccinated and I’m worried we’re going to see more of it,” John Bauer, whose grandson attends Daybreak Primary School, said.
To keep the virus from spreading, Clark County Public Health is requiring students without proof of vaccination to stay home for three weeks, starting Monday, Oct. 22.
Officials say, there are currently 38 students banned from campus until their parents can provide proof of chicken pox immunity or vaccination records.
The letter sent home to parents states unvaccinated students can return to class on Nov. 12 after the containment period. However, it goes on to say that they may need to be moved back if there are new cases of chicken pox.
According to the district, if you suspect your child is ill with chickenpox you should inform the school and seek medical care as needed.
Additional information regarding chickenpox is available in the public health section of the Clark County website.
