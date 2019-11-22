BATTLE GROUND, OR (KPTV) – Students at Battle Ground High School learned about the importance of sleep, activity, and nutrition Friday while participating in the U.S. Army Challenge.
They also worked up a sweat, performing pull-ups, sit-ups, and other high-intensity activities.
The challenge is meant as an opportunity to provide real-world experiences for students, teaching teamwork, mental agility, and strength, according to army officials.
Students also took part of the Performance Triad, a part of the program that teaches the importance of sleep, activity and nutrition for optimal performance.
Students learned how their daily routine can increase or decrease physical and mental function, including reaction time, anxiety, concentration, and motivation.
Local U.S. Army soldiers were on hand to motivate and teach students and share how the challenge has impacted their lives.
The stop at Battle Ground High School on Friday was part of a nationwide tour.
