BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Students in Battle Ground are going back to school Monday. Teachers on Sunday voted nearly unanimously in favor of a contract agreement, ending weeks of negotiations.
It was all cheers, high fives and hugs Sunday morning at Battle Ground High School. After nearly three weeks on strike, Monday is back to school day.
Battle Ground teachers who spent 12 school days on the picket line are headed back to the classroom.
A red wave of cheers at @BattleGroundPS High School where the contract agreement passed with 99 percent of teachers voting yes. School starts back up tomorrow. What this means to them tonight on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/IMpftte0Tw— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 16, 2018
“Usually they're hugged and kissed and there’s tears tomorrow. I can't imagine what it's going to be like. It's going to be a celebration,” said Linda Peterson, president of the Battle Ground Education Association.
For seventh grade teacher Kimberly Vissotzky, it's emotional.
“I just had my first son and I was contemplating leaving education so that I could provide a better life for him, so this makes all the difference for my family,” she said.
Vissotzky and the other teachers are now not only going back to what they love, but going back to more money, which is what they've been asking for all along.
“That I can afford to pay my mortgage and provide for my son, that my husband doesn't need to take extra shifts anymore and that we can stay in this community that we love,” Vissotzky said.
Last year, a starting teacher's salary was close to $37,000. Under the new contract, it will be more than $48,000
Peterson said that puts the salaries in line with other area school districts.
The district superintendent said he’s glad to get the school year started.
Peterson said she's proud of the hundreds of teachers who made it happen.
“It was like, this is it. This is it, you cannot stay on the sidelines, you have got to get involved, you have got to know what's going on and they did they did in such a huge way,” she said.
The agreement passed with 99 percent of the teachers voting yes.
“Getting back to work is a huge relief for everybody,” Peterson said.
They're now glad they can focus on their students and put the weeks of uncertainty behind them.
“I can't wait to meet my kids this year,” Vissotzky said.
All schools will be open Monday on a regular schedule. Then, students will make up the days that were missed throughout the school year.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.