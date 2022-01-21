VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - For the first time in her life, Karin Sandfort of Battle Ground donated blood.
“My husband’s a regular donor and I’ve always been too chicken, but I decided to come with him today,” Sanfort said from the donation chair Friday at Bloodworks Northwest’s Vancouver clinic.
Her bravery couldn’t come at a more critical time.
In the Pacific Northwest, and across the nation blood supplies are devastatingly low, affecting the care of patients daily.
“Currently the blood bank itself is only at a half day supply,” said Lauren Raegan, the community engagement liaison for Bloodworks Northwest.
Normally, Bloodworks keeps a three-day supply of blood on the shelves to be considered at its operational standard.
Raegan attributes the current shortage to the “perfect storm” of circumstances: the busy summer season brought a dip in donations, followed by the holiday season, followed by chronic worker shortages that have affected Bloodworks just like everyone else, then the snow and ice and now the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“So with that, hospitals are triaging patients now on who needs an immediate blood transfusion verses those who can wait two, three, maybe even a week,” Raegan said.
Just one catastrophic event, like a big accident or mass shooting, would collapse the system, said Raegan.
“Lives would probably be lost,” Raegan said.
But if Sandfort, a self-proclaimed, “total weenie,” can roll up her sleeve, she thinks you can too.
“Don’t overthink it, make an appointment come in and it’s absolutely a no-brainer,” Sandfort said.
“I just think healthcare in general right now is so chaotic and people are so stressed to meet people’s needs,” Sandfort added. “It’s in every area of healthcare and anything you can do to help, you need to do.”
Can you help save lives? You can make an appointment to donate blood here.
There is a critical need for ‘O positive’ and ‘O negative’ blood right now.
You can donate up to six times a year
If you do have to miss a donation appointment, be sure to call to cancel so they can give the slot to someone else.