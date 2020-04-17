PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Better Business Bureau is reporting a surge in COIVD-19 related scams.
Fake ads for essential items and tests have been flooding social media, but a big scam ramping up surrounds student debt relief.
Under the new Cares Act, most principal and interest payments on federal loans are suspended right now. But the BBB says people are posing as loan servicers or saying they’re working with the government to get students’ personal information.
In reality, however, the student doesn’t need to be doing anything.
“If you qualify under the Cares Act, those payments are automatically paused for you now, there is nothing you have to do,” Danielle Kane with BBB Northwest said. “You only have to call is if you want to continue making those payments, so if you get a call, that's an immediate red flag.”
The Federal Trade Commission says people have already lost more than $13 million to coronavirus scammers since the first of the year, and in Oregon, more than 260 reports have been filed.
