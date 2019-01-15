PORLTAND, OR (KPTV) - The Better Business Bureau issued a warning Tuesday about an Oregon company selling imitation NFL merchandise.
The business www.sportsfansgoods.com claims to be based out of Moro, Oregon in Sherman County, but the BBB reports the business is not registered with the secretary of state.
The site claims to sell NFL-branded merchandise, but customers reported receiving imitations, or, in some cases, nothing at all.
Sports Fans Goods has yet to answer communication from BBB representatives about the complaints.
"This is a good reminder to always research retailers before you buy," says Dawn Johnson, BBB marketplace manager. "Read online reviews and visit their BBB profile."
Anyone who is the victim of a business scheme or scam can file a report at www.bbb.org/ScamTracker.
