BBB warns of DNA-testing scam targeting senior citizens in Oregon, other states

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Better Business Bureau is spreading the word about a scam they say is targeting senior citizens in Oregon and several other states.
The scam involves fake medical professional calling or knocking on front doors and offering free DNA tests, the BBB says. According to the BBB, the scammers call or show up at front doors, claim to be with a legitimate medical organization, and then fish for personal information.
Kathy Loggins says this is exactly what happened to her; thankfully, she says she didn’t fall for it, but she says she came close when she got a call from a woman who offered to send her a kit to test for cancer and DNA.
“I received a call from a gal identifying herself from a company that I don’t remember – in fact, I asked her again name of the company and she just bypassed that,” Loggins said. “The thing that got me is that she was so insistent on getting my social security number or my Medicare number off my Medicare card.”
Thankfully, Loggins saw those red flags and did not offer up those numbers; however, she did end up giving that caller her family’s health history.
The BBB says it first heard about this scam a few months back, taking place mainly in Idaho. They say it is also becoming a problem in Oregon, Washington, California, and other states. Aside from phone calls and door-to-door, scammers are also showing up at health fairs, senior expo events, and even posting on social media.
The BBB says the scammers are after Medicare information, possibly leading to medical identity theft.
Some tips to avoid a scam like this:
- Never give out your private health information to anyone other than your doctor’s officer
- If someone shows up at your door, ask for their ID or medical license
- If someone calls, ask for a name, company and call back number. If they don’t want you to call them, that’s another red flag.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
