PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Northwest and Pacific division of the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a nationwide pyramid scheme that has scammed at least one Portland-area woman out of thousands of dollars.
The Wisconsin-based company behind the scheme, according to BBB, is called The 30 Day Success Formula.
"I thought it was legitimate," Rikki Henton, of southeast Portland, said. "They advertise that if you do this for 30 days, you can become successful."
To Henton, it sounded great.
A detailed, colorful packet she received told her she could work from home. It also stated that by the end of year, she could make upwards of $80,000, Henton said.
According to Henton, all she had to do was buy a $2,500 membership with the company and send out fliers to hundreds of people in hopes that they would also buy a membership. If they bought their memberships through her, she'd get a cut.
But what Henton didn't know at the time was that a lot of people across the country were signing up - just like her - but they weren't getting their share of pay or any refunds, according to BBB, who said Henton and others were the targets of a pyramid scheme.
"There really is no product," Danielle Kane with the Northwest and Pacific division of the Better Business Bureau said . "The whole idea is that if a consumer signs up for the $2,500 level, they will be mailed 600 fliers that they then send out to recruit more people - to mail out more fliers."
According to Henton, her fliers never showed up.
Over the past five months, BBB says they've received 150 complaints against the 30 Day Success Formula in 38 states. The total losses, the organization says, have added up to $150,000.
"It's still flying under the radar right now," Kane said. "And so, I think it's very possible that a lot of consumers are still out there investing in this."
Henton says she wants to change that.
"I think it's unfair that they would just runoff and take everybody's money like that, and advertise something and not go through with it," Henton said.
Unfortunately for Henton, she purchased her $2,500 membership in cash, so she likely won't get her money back.
BBB says they recommend that consumers check out a company's return and refund policies in advance, and to simply try calling them to see if they're easy to contact before making an investment. The organization also says consumers should check their website for previously filed complaints.
