PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware a scam involving someone impersonating business owners and pretending to operate their companies.
Todd Gaber owns Badger Electric in northeast Portland. He says a customer contacted his company for some work last month, but online search results showed another company’s name.
That impostor company, Gaber says, had somehow claimed his business on Google and impersonated Badger Electric under a different name.
When anyone asked about it, the BBB says that impostor company would just tell the potential customer that they had bought out Badger Electric.
Then, when that fake business was hired, another scam came next.
“This other phantom electrical contractor was asking for money upfront before they would set up a service call to go do work at their homes,” Gaber said. “And they would charge money on their card and they would never show up.”
Gaber says the scam hurt his business when upset customers wrote up bad reviews online.
It took three weeks, but Gaber says Google has corrected his company’s online information.
He advises other small business owners to check online frequently and fill out forms to claim their business from Google or Yelp.
For customers, he says they should dig deeper with research and not rely on the first few online search results. People can check the legitimacy of a shop with the Better Business Bureau or the Construction Contractors Board.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.