SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Officials are warning people to watch out for a phony business they say is scamming consumers across the country.
The phony business in Salem is operating under the name of Amelia Cotton Quilt Company, according to Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific.
The bureau says it has received hundreds of complaints from consumers who say they’ve paid for quilts but have yet to receive them. According to the bureau, most of the complainants say they made their purchase through a Facebook ad that redirected them to the fake company’s website.
The BBB is giving Amelia Cotton Quilt Company an "F” rating and says it is issuing a Scam Alert after its owners failed to respond to multiple inquires by investigators and consumers.
Bureau officials say Amelia Cotton Quilt Company is not registered with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office; its business address is a private residence in Salem.
According to the BBB, Amelia Cotton Quilt Company is now believed to be using the website www.sleepious.co.
Other names and websites to watch out according to the BBB include:
- Weirdo Stuff
- Kathleen Quilt
- Ducha
- Emacotton
- Amelia Quilt
- Amelia Cotton
- Ecrafta
- EMA Cotton
- Elsie Quilt
- Uscrafta
- Cotton Blanket
- Elsie May Quilt
- USA Crafta
- ARA Cotton
- Umovietee
- Joyce Quilt
- weirdostuff.net
- emmacotton09.com
- Amelia-quilt.com
- bellaquilt.net
- aracotton.com
- hellodobo.com
- uscrafta.com
- emmacotton13.com
- bellaquilt.com
- emacotton.com
- ameliacotton10.com
- duhuquilt.com
- emastore10.com
The BBB says anyone who is a victim of this should contact them and file a report on their website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.