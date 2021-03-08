PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Scammers continue to prey on consumers during the pandemic, costing them billions of dollars in 2020.
Life slowed down a lot last year for Candace Sorenson. She retired and then came a pandemic.
“Retirement was a hard adjustment for me, so I was very depressed, and I thought, well, a dog would sort of get me through that," said Sorenson.
She ended up finding the perfect puppy online from a breeder in another state.
“And I was very, very reluctant to do anything online, but we talked to him on the phone, a couple of times," said Sorenson. "We asked him how did the process work and they offered shipping and so how was that going to work, and he answered our questions sufficiently, that we decided to go ahead and selected our dog named Eliot.”
After paying the breeder $600 on the app Zelle, she believed her puppy was on the way.
“He would arrive on Friday and then Friday morning I got a call from the “airline company” saying that there were storms and that in order to ship Eliot, I needed to pay $1,000 for a special carrier," said Sorenson. "I’ve had dogs enough to know that there was no such thing as that special carrier.”
The breeder was of no help and ended up blocking her after she wouldn't pay the extra money. Her dog never arrived.
“If I had been rational, I wouldn’t have done it, but they really do play to your emotions," she said.
According to a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission, Sorenson is far from the only one. The FTC reports consumers lost $3.3 billion dollars to fraud in 2020. For perspective, the FTC reports consumers lost $1.8 billion dollars in 2019.
Imposter scams were the top complaint, where someone calls or emails asking for money. They often pretend to be from a business, a government official or even a family member. The second highest complaint was online scams.
“That is a lot of money across the board and we’ve most definitely seen an increase because of the pandemic," said Roseann Freitas, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Better Business Bureau. "Online shopping was increased."
Freitas said it's important to do your homework before buying something online.
“Just because there’s a website, doesn’t mean it’s a legitimate company at all," she said. "You have to do the background research on that company, whether it’s via the BBB.org or doing a Google search, but some way to verify that this company is legitimate.”
"Could also check their registration," she continued. "When was that website registered? If it’s a brand new website, right there is a little bit of a red flag."
Freitas also said don't click on links directing you to a website, because it could be fake.
“If I see it, I go to a separate browser and I pull up that website, because the offer is still going to be there and I want to make sure I’m shopping at the right company," said Freitas.
Lastly, she said never let your guard down.
“I think the one thing people need to realize; it can happen to all of us and a lot of people would think, oh this would never happen to me," she said. "This isn’t the old scam we used to see where it was a lot of misspelling of words, bad grammar, or the Prince of Nigeria."
"These come across, they’re very authentic," said Freitas. "We believe them.”
For online scams, Freitas said puppy scams were actually number one in 2020. She again recommends using the BBB website before making an online purchase, because they vet businesses and make sure they're trustworthy.
