PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents who need to renew their expired vehicle registration, driver licenses or identification cards will need to do it soon because the grace period will be ending on December 31.

The moratorium was put into place near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current moratorium was passed by 2021 Legislature and is the last of a series of grace periods.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the DMV will begin mailing reminders to about 300,000 Oregon residents who have expired vehicle registrations in November, urging them to renew before the end of the year. This is in addition to the regular reminders that the DMV sends out.

DMV2U: Oregon DMV launches new online services website PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon DMV launched a new tool on Monday to help people schedule appointments from their computer or smart phone.

The DMV will not send a second reminder for expired licenses, permits and ID cards, according to ODOT, so people are encouraged to check their card to make sure it's still valid.

"To help Oregonians get DMV services during the pandemic, we’ve added many new online options," Amy Joyce, DMV Administrator, said. "We have caught up with the COVID-19 backlog enough that about half our visits to field offices are by appointment, and the other half are standby.”

Many DMV services are now available online at dmv2u.oregon.gov, including:

Renew your vehicle registration

Access your DMV profile

Schedule an appointment

Replace a lost, damaged or stolen license or ID card

Pay a reinstatement fee

Report your change of address

Report the sale of your car

Calculate vehicles fees to mail in title and registration applications

People can also download forms and complete many transactions by mail including vehicle title transfers at www.oregondmv.com.