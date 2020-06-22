CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - After two drownings on local waterways, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is urging people to stay safe as the weather heats up.
Over the weekend, a woman drowned while floating the Clackamas River and a man drowned after jumping into the Santiam River.
FOX 12 caught up with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol deputies on Monday. Their biggest message that they want to get across to the public is to wear a life jacket anytime you're out on the water.
"It's not like a pool. These are rivers and they're dangerous," said Deputy Ross Clemson.
Deputy Clemson says it's a message they're hoping to get across.
"If you're going to be out here, bring a life jacket with you. Wear it," Clemson said.
FOX 12 spoke with Ellie who was going on a walk with her grandparents. She says she has the number one tip memorized.
"Everybody make sure you have a safety jacket when you're near the water in case you fall," Ellie said.
Whether you fall or jump, know that while the weather may be warm, the water is not.
"It shocks people. You're not expecting it, and as soon as you go into the water we don't realize it's going to be just that cold," said Clemson.
Clemson says while they want you to have fun, more importantly they want you to be safe.
"Be smart about what you do and have respect for the water," Clemson said.
Clemson also said to plan out where you'll be going ahead of time, and watch the timing of it.
"The last thing you want to do is be stuck on the river after dark," said Clemson.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
