'Be very cautious': Public urged to abide CDC guidance until fully vaccinated

(KPTV) - Last week, the CDC announced it's easing the guidelines when it comes to masks. The CDC now says it's safe to be outdoors and indoors in small gatherings without one, so long as others are fully vaccinated as well.
But if someone isn't vaccinated at all, or even only partially vaccinated, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask around others.
“Some people may think, well if I get the first shot, I’m protected," said Chunhuei Chi. "And for the first shot, particularly for the Pfizer and Moderna, you have to wait two weeks after you receive the first shot to get some protection.”
Chi, a professor and Director of the Center for Global Health at Oregon State University, said even then someone is not fully protected. He said full protection only kicks in two weeks after the second shot.
FOX 12 asked Chi if he's heard of people getting the vaccine and then stopping COVID precautions before it's fully effective.
“Yes and in fact, I have seen and heard of people doing that even before vaccines," said Chi.
According to a recent poll by Gallup, in general, fewer people are social distancing as vaccination numbers rise.
“I understand the reason, the motivation, because we have been in this pandemic for too long," said Chi. "That’s the pandemic fatigue and people are tired of those restrictions.”
But Chi said skipping COVID precautions before someone is fully vaccinated can come with potential consequences, like a higher chance of still catching the virus and spreading it in the community.
“So, that’s why we still have to be very cautious," said Chi.
Very cautious, especially during a time when he said COVID hospitalizations and cases are soaring in the state.
“Some people might also have a misplaced sense of security, that once one is vaccinated, one is invincible and that’s dangerous," said Chi.
Chi said if someone lives in a county with a large increase in cases right now, he actually recommends being extra careful, even if fully vaccinated. Otherwise, he suggests following current CDC guidelines.
