Be the Change: Local teens help peers struggling with mental wellness as YouthLine volunteers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Being a teenager is not easy. In fact, anxiety, depression and suicide have reached epidemic levels for American teens.
But, there is help available, thanks to local teens who volunteer their time to help their peers.
Those who answer the calls for help to the YouthLine through Lines for Life are the latest recipients of the FOX 12 12-Les Schwab Be the Change award.
At the Lines for Life YouthLine in southwest portland, the crisis intervention specialists never know what the next call will be.
"It really can range, anything from homework stress, academic stress, to like, someone, like, very prepared to take their own life,” said one volunteer.
It's critical work, performed by volunteers who undergo extensive training.
With the exception of an adult supervisor and a coach, no one in the room is older than 20.
So those who reach out for confidential help are greeted with support from a peer, not judgment from an adult.
In a youth culture dominated by social media, and unrealistic expectations, the peer-to-peer formula proves invaluable.
The numbers illustrate the growing need.
Five years ago, about 10 YouthLine volunteers handled about 800 contacts.
For 2018, roughly 80 YouthLine volunteers are on track to handle 15,000 calls, texts, chats and emails from struggling teens.
While they could be spending their free time elsewhere, these volunteers want to be here.
Their selfless willingness to help is why FOX 12 and Les Schwab tires centers chose the Lines for Life YouthLine volunteers for the Be the Change award.
Once again, all calls to Lines for Life and the YouthLine are completely confidential.
For more information, visit OregonYouthLine.org.
