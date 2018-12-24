PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The homeless population has escalated in Portland over the last few years, and many who are homeless are women who experience even more struggles.
For its work with helping alleviate the life struggles of local women and children, Rose Haven is the latest recipient of the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award.
Recently, FOX 12 met with the staff of Rose Haven and its numerous volunteers and families they help at their annual Christmas party – a day of celebration the families wouldn't have otherwise.
“Rose Haven becomes home. Rose Haven is the stable aspect of life when they don't have anything else,” said Rose Haven executive director Rebekah Albert
On any given Monday through Friday, women and children go to Rose Haven because they are experiencing homelessness, abuse, poverty and more.
“Women and kids come in. They can get showers, they can eat nutritious meals, clean clothing, use the phone,” Albert explained.
Samantha Starr, who receives help from Rose Haven, said she didn't have any safe place to go when she was just 14 and homeless, before Rose Haven was an established non-profit.
“I really needed some place where I was secure to get a shower, to get clothes, to get food,” said Starr.
She still turns to their services even now, years later, with her three daughters.
“I still get essentials from them, like right now I'm getting Christmas presents for my children. I work, but I still don't meet ends.”
Rose Haven began in 1997. Now, 21 years later, the need is even greater.
Women and children are the fastest growing segment of the homeless population.
Yet the non-profit receives no government funding and isn’t affiliated with a church or any large organization.
Starr’s daughters recognize the help and comfort Rose Haven provides, expressing their gratitude.
It’s for help like the services they receive that the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award was given to Rose Haven.
