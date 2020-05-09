Beaches closed in Cannon Beach to deter visitors, large crowds.

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - Saturday was another beautiful day on the Oregon Coast, it was also the first day of a beach closure at Cannon Beach.
The city closed its shoreline at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to continue through at least Tuesday, May 13.
In an email to FOX 12, Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis said the closure was because of beautiful weather expected across the state and trying to avoid a rush of people. The fear is spreading of COVID-19.
“Because of the beautiful weather projected for this weekend, our recent uptick in visitors, the experiences of California and Florida in reopening their beaches combined with the fact that Seaside Beach is still closed to the public, the police chief and I had concerns that Cannon Beach could experience a number of visitors that would be beyond our ability to make sure they and our residents would be safe,” St. Denis said.
The city says they reviewed several options and found the simplest and most effective way to deter visitors was to close the beaches.
The idea seemed to work, Saturday morning the beaches were empty. Cannon Beach Police was patrolling the shoreline. A handful of people were seen on the beach talking with police and then leaving.
“I hope that you understand that this decision was not made lightly, and our concern is only your health and safety,” St. Dens said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.