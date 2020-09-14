MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Beachie Creek Fire and Riverside Fire remain one mile apart Monday.
On Sunday, investigators dispelled rumors that the two fires had connected. Firefighters said the Beachie Creek had merged with the Lionshead Fire to the east, however.
On Monday, incident commanders said if the Beachie Creek Fire and Riverside Fire do merge, which remains possible, “based on current weather, it is anticipated that a future merger would not result in dynamic fire behavior as seen last week.”
Further updates on the Beachie Creek Fire on Monday include total acreage estimated at 188,374, Level 3 evacuation orders (go now) are in place for 16,776 structures and Level 2 orders (be set) are in place for 18,528 homes.
The Beachie Creek Fire is burning in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit. Firefighters said line construction and reinforcement efforts that began Sunday will continue Monday south of Highway 22.
Firefighters continue to work with landowners on the southeastern perimeter of the fire to build and secure control lines in that area. Firefighters began mopping up and systematically assessing damage to structures inside the fire on Sunday and will continue those efforts Monday.
High temperatures Monday will generally be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with minimum relative humidity of 45-55% on the west side of the fire. Relative humidity is expected to be much lower, 30-45%, on the east side of the fire and at elevations above 2,500 feet. The weather pattern is predicted to change in the next 24 hours, with a chance of rain on the west side of the fire.
MORE: Coverage of wildfires
Smoke will continue to be heavy across the area of the Beachie Creek Fire again today. This will lead to “unhealthy” and possibly “hazardous” conditions. Areas closest to fires - near Detroit, Florence, and Eugene – will have severe smoke impacts.
Incident commanders on Monday again asked people to stay out of the fire zones.
“It is imperative to protect first responders and communities in the path of the fire that everyone heeds fire and law enforcement road closures and evacuations. Anyone who enters the fire perimeter jeopardizes firefighting and rescue operations, puts lives at risk, and potentially increases the time it will take to return residents to their communities.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.