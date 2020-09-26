MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters battling the Beachie Creek Fire have established strong control lines around the fire, according to fire authorities. Firefighters will continue to monitor and secure the lines.
In the Saturday morning update, fire officials are monitoring the now 192,838-acre fire and is now 52 percent contained. The communities of Wilhoit, Scotts Mills, Silverton, Silverton hills, and Silver Falls State Park are protected in the northern fire flank. The western flank communities of Sublimity, Stayton, Mehama, Lyons and Fox Valley were also reported as secure. Evacuation levels for North Fork and Elkhorn have been lowered. On the southern edge of the fire perimeter, the towns along Highway 22 of Mill City, Gates, Niagara, Detroit, and Idanha all have strong control lines.
Fire crews will spend the day clearing hazardous trees and mop up other debris, according to fire officials.
A total of 677 firefighters are working to contain the Beachie Creek Fire which began on Aug. 16. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
