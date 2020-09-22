Beachie Creek Fire clean up begins as gusty winds, rain expected Wednesday

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Beachie Creek burning in and around the Santiam Canyon held Tuesday to just under 193,000 acres.
Nearly 790 firefighters from across the U.S. and other countries continue to build and strengthen fire line. As crews work, many are beginning the clean-up process, sifting thought burnt out homes, working with insurance companies, and ironing out what their future may hold.
“Ashes, just absolute ashes,” Ron Evans the owner of Oak Park Motel said.
The motel was destroyed by the fire, and all that is left are shells of building and ash everywhere.
On Tuesday, Evans was working to recreate a blueprint and get other paper work in line for insurance. Many say it will take months, if not longer, for the community to rebuild.
“It’s going to be years, just getting contractors in here, we can’t start until they figure out what we are going to do with all the toxic waste,” Evans said.
Though his business was destroyed by the fire, Evans' home survived. He says the fire burned about a foot from his steps.
“We got back in on Friday, I think we moved back into the house now, of course this is what we are dealing with,” Evans said. “They consider any ash toxic, so we can’t put it in any landfill, so they have to figure out where we are going to put it.”
As many begin the insurance claims and sift through the debris, Mother Nature was winding up another curve ball Tuesday. Forecasters say another storm is headed for Oregon. Fire officials were preparing for gusty winds and heavy rains.
The concern with the storm is not only rock and landslides, but the wind toppling burnt trees.
“The trees that have been burnt will be unstable, potentially, because they were burnt in their trunk and down into their root system,” Beachie Creek Incident Meteorologist Steve Bodner said.
Fire officials say anyone in any of the Beachie Creek evacuation zones where trees have burned should be vigilant over the next few days.
