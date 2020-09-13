GATES, OR (KPTV) The Beachie Creek Fire has been devastating for many towns in its path.
FOX 12 received a tour of part of the burn zone, going through Lyons, Mill City and then Gates.
In Gates, there were burned down homes and other buildings.
Among the devastation, the newer addition of the former Gates Elementary School has collapsed.
“We’re still in disbelief. Every time we drive the road, I just can’t believe this is where we live,” said John Scher of Gates.
There’s even a sign of an abandoned camp, where firefighters themselves had to evacuate due to fire danger.
“I went up here with another guy and we cut the road up to get people out and when we went back it was just an inferno on both sides, it was almost too late,” Scher said.
Some homes are untouched, while others are gone. Neighbors said they will stick together through this tragedy.
“We take care of our own out here and we’ll rebuild, it’s just going to take some time,” Scher said.
FOX 12 crews did not go into the downtown area of Gates, but neighbors said there’s not much left there.
At least four people have died, and more are missing, according to deputies, due to the Beachie Creek Fire.
