MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Beachie Creek Fire has grown to 186,968 acres and remains at zero percent containment as of Saturday morning.
Due to favorable nighttime humidity recovery levels, the fire’s growth has slowed down considerably, according to fire officials. Weather conditions are expected to improve firefighting conditions as crews work to make progress on the fire.
The fire has already claimed at least four lives and 10 people remain missing, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Fire officials say 13,764 structures are at Level 3 evacuations and 18, 528 homes are in Level 2 evacuations due to the Beachie Creek Fire. A total of 532 fire personnel are battling the wildfire, along with seven air assets.
As of 1:00 p.m. the Marion County Sheriff's Office reduced the evacuation levels in several cities in Marion County. They are as follows:
Level 3: Go Now
- Detroit
- Idahna
- Breitenbush
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- North Fork Rd recreation area
- Scotts Mills
- Both sides of 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Drakes Crossing. This includes Grade Road and Bridgecreek.
Level 2: Be Ready
- Areas east of Meridian Rd, Davis Creek and Victor Point
Level 1: Get Ready
- Stayton
- Sublimity
- Aumsville
- Silverton
- Mt. Angel
- Meridian Rd South to Cascade Hwy
- West of Davis Creek
- West of Victor Point south to the County line
A map of the evacuation orders for the Santiam Canyon can be found here.
People with respiratory issues may find themselves affected by the heavy smoke throughout the area for the next several days. Fire officials said smoke levels are fluctuating between unhealthy (orange) for and hazardous (maroon) in these areas.
Areas closest to the fires near Detroit, Florence, Chiloquin and Eugene are having the worst smoke impacts.
The Willamette National Forest roads, trails and land around the fire remain closed.
On Friday, firefighters spent the morning assessing and cleaning up areas along the southern forefront within the Highway 22 corridor. Fire crews were successful in establishing anchor points in Mehama and Lyons area.
Structural protection and assessment were done along the Abiqua drainage while crews established a strategic anchor points, according to fire officials. As the fire continued north, work wad performed along the northwest and northern fire points and additional fire anchor points were established.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
