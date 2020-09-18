MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - People in Mill City and Gates who were forced to evacuate due to the Beachie Creek Fire can return home as of Friday morning.
Evacuation levels for Mill City and Gates were lowered from Level 3 (go now) to Level 2 (get set) at 10 a.m. Friday.
Deputies said people who are returning to their homes should remain prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.
Incident commanders reported Friday that the Beachie Creek Fire is expected to be less active due to rainy weather.
Incident commanders stated: The decrease in fire behavior and intensity today will allow firefighters to continue connecting and strengthening the containment lines around the fire. The emphasis is still protecting communities to the south and west of the fire. Firefighters will continue to directly attack the fire around Scotts Mills, Stayton, Lyons, Mill City, and Detroit. Other crews continue work to protect timber investments on the north side of the fire near Scotts Mills.
Firefighters are also monitoring for additional risks from the rain, including landslides, falling trees and flooding.
Highway 22 will remain closed between Highway 226 and Milepost 29, near the west end of Mill City. The four-mile section of Highway 22 between Mill City and Gates will be open for travel. People returning to Gates and Mill City will need to use the following route to access their homes and businesses:
- Highway 22 east to Hwy 226
- Hwy 226 turns into Lyons/Mill City Dr
- Lyons/Mill City Dr to SW Kingwood Ave
- Kingwood Ave to Gates School Rd
- Gates School Rd to E Sorbin Ave
- E Sorbin Ave to Highway 22
Level 3 – “Go Now”
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Breitenbush
- Highway 22 @ Highway 226, east to Mile Post 29, including North Fork Road, Pioneer Road, and other roadways in this corridor.
Level 2 – “Get Set”
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill
- Crooked Finger Rd & Moss Lane
Level 1 – “Be Ready”
- Scotts Mills
- Areas east of Meridian Road, Davis Creek, and Victor Point south to the Marion County line
The latest Marion County evacuation map can be found at this link.
Linn County evacuation information can be found at LinnSheriff.org.
The Beachie Creek Fire has burned 192,012 acres and was 20% contained Friday.
