MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews continue to get a handle on the wildfires still burning in Marion County on Saturday. The Beachie Creek Fire has grown to 192,531 acres and is 20 percent contained.
Rainfall over the last 24 hours decreased the fire and allowed firefighters to make a lot of progress securing the perimeter of the fire, according to fire officials. They noted that the amount of precipitation does not put out the fire. Smoldering, small flames and smoke will continue to be observed throughout the fire area.
Firefighters will continue to strengthen the lines around Scotts Mill, Stayton, Lyons, Mill City and Detroit.
Fire crews are now able to use aircraft to better assess certain areas of the fire and help fight the fire.
According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office noon update, the following roads and areas have been reduced from Level 3 to a Level 2:
- Wagner Rd
- Wagner Ln
- Teeters Rd
- Gopher Ln
- Jennie Rd south of Hwy 22 only at this time.
In addition, Highway 22 will remain closed between Highway 226 and milepost 29 neat the west end of Mill City, fire officials said. The four mile section of Hwy 22 between Mill City and Gates will be open for travel.
Residents returning to Gates and Mill City will have to use the following routes to access their homes and businesses:
- Highway 22 east to Hwy 226
- Hwy 226 turns into Lyons/Mill City Dr
- Lyons/Mill City Dr to SW Kingwood Ave
- Kingwood Ave to Gates School Rd
- Gates School Rd to E Sorbin Ave
- E Sorbin Ave to Highway 22
The current evacuation levels are as follows:
Level 3: Go
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Breitenbush
- Highway 22 @ North Fork Rd east to Mile Post 29, including North Fork Road, Pioneer Road, and other roadways in this corridor.
Level 2: Be Set
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill
- Crooked Finger Rd & Moss Lane
Level 1: Be Ready
- Scotts Mills
- Areas east of Meridian Road, Davis Creek, and Victor Point south to the Marion County line
A detailed interactive map can be viewed here.
