MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire bosses said weather conditions are improving and things are changing in their favor, as the Beachie Creek Fire as of Friday morning had burned more than 186,000 acres.
Fire officials on Friday said some 32,000 homes are under some sort of Level 3 or Level 2 evacuation notice due to the Beachie Creek Fire. Containment is unknown at this time. A total of 487 fire personnel are battling the wildfire, along with seven air assets.
The cities of Gates, Lyons, Mehama, Detroit and Mill City have seen significant damage from the fire, as have other areas along Highway 22. Multiple buildings have been destroyed, according to firefighters, though specific numbers aren’t yet known.
The Marion County sheriff confirmed Wednesday that two people had died, and he said more deaths were anticipated due to the devastating fire. The sheriff's office reported on Thursday that 18 people have been reported missing in the fires but it’s not clear whether they died or are somewhere safe and unable to access phones or roadways.
FOX 12 spoke with some people who are stepping up to help as evacuees wait to see what may be left after the flames.
For Ivan and Kathy McClain, all they can do is wait.
“It’s a waiting game and we don’t care for it much, but it is what we have to do,” Ivan McClain said.
The McClain left their Gates-area home on Monday night as flames from the Beachie Creek Fire chewed and clawed their way down the Santiam Canyon.
“A lot of trees on fire, and power lines kind of mess up but we made it,” Ivan McClain said.
Ivan McClain’s son is still up there trying to protect their homes and captured video of the flames.
“We are waiting down here waiting to see what we got left,” Ivan McClain said. “We think our home is standing.”
Firefighters have been mopping up areas along the southern fire front along the Highway 22 corridor. They say there has been significantly less fire growth near Mehama and Lyons.
Down Highway 22, in Aumsville, stacks of clothes and supplies sit ready for anyone who needs them at Mountain View Church.
“I feel like this is kind of what this community does though,” Mike Cline, senior pastor, said. “Especially the people that live further up the canyon, this is the kind of hardiness that they have always lived with, neighbors helping neighbors, it is the right thing to do.”
The community is doing what it can, putting all of this together in a manner of hours. Some people volunteering to help are the ones who have no home to go back to.
“He had lost everything in the fire, but he said, ‘I am actually here to help, what can I do.’ So, we actually have volunteers here whose houses have been burned down,” Cline said.
For the McClains, like many others, the wait will continue, ready to return home and try to get life back to normal.
“We are just waiting to go back home,” Ivan McClain said.
If you are under an evacuation notice and need help, there will be people available to help at Mountain View Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The church says it is no longer taking clothing donations.
Fire officials are working closely with the sheriff's office, ODOT and Oregon State Police to coordinate recovery efforts along the Santiam Canyon.
As of Friday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said 13,764 structures are under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders and another 18,528 homes are under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation orders.
A map of the evacuation orders for the Santiam Canyon can be found here.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire remains under investigation.
The Lionshead Fire, which has met up with the Beachie Creek Fire, has burned an estimated 136,265 acres and is five percent contained. The cause of the fire was lighting, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
