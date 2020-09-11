MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Santiam Canyon gained more than 4,000 acres of new growth on Thursday.
The Beachie Creek Fire has now burned about 186,856 acres as of Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Containment is unknown at this time.
A total of 487 fire personnel are battling the wildfire, along with seven air assets.
The cities of Gates, Lyons, Mehama, Detroit and Mill City have seen significant damage from the fire, as have other areas along Highway 22.
Multiple buildings have been destroyed, according to firefighters, though specific numbers aren’t yet known.
The Marion County sheriff confirmed Wednesday that two people had died, and he said more deaths were anticipated due to the devastating fire.
The sheriff's office reported on Thursday that 18 people have been reported missing in the fires but it’s not clear whether they died or are somewhere safe and unable to access phones or roadways.
Fire officials are working closely with the sheriff's office, ODOT and Oregon State Police to coordinate recovery efforts along the Santiam Canyon.
As of Friday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said 13,764 structures are under Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation orders and another 18,528 homes are under Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation orders.
A map of the evacuation orders for the Santiam Canyon can be found here.
Here is our most recent update on evacuation levels in Marion County and law enforcement efforts related to the Beachie Creek Fire. https://t.co/BQeP4Z86Vj pic.twitter.com/MIP42MiSII— Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) September 11, 2020
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire remains under investigation.
The Lionshead Fire, which has met up with the Beachie Creek Fire, has burned an estimated 136,265 acres and is five percent contained. The cause of the fire was lighting, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
