MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Fire crews will continue to work to secure the perimeter of the Beachie Creek Fire on Sunday. Firefighters will begin mopping up and accessing damage to structures inside the fire, fire officials said.
Crews with heavy equipment will work to tie pieces of existing control lines together on the west and north portions of the fire. Firefighters will also continue to work on line construction and reinforcement that started on Saturday south of Highway 22. They are also working with landowners on the southeastern perimeter of the fire to build and secure control lines on that part of the fire.
The fire has already claimed at least four lives and five people remain missing as of Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office asks for people to report missing family members by calling the non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
The Beachie Creek Fire has now burned 188,935 acres and remains at zero containment. It remains about a mile away from the Riverside Fire, fire officials said. Despite rumors, the fires have not merged, though the Beachie Creek Fire has merged with a fire to its east, the Lionshead Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Heavy smoke covering the entire Willamette Valley limited fire activity that allowed fire crews to make progress along the perimeter of the Beachie Creek Fire on Saturday. A total of 563 fire personnel is battling the wildfire, along with seven air assets.
Fire officials said 16,776 structures are at Level 3 evacuations and another 18,528 homes are in Level 2.
The current evacuations are as follows:
Level 3: Go Now
- Detroit
- Idahna
- Breitenbush
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- North Fork Rd recreation area
- Scotts Mills
- Both sides of 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Drakes Crossing. This includes Grade Road and Bridgecreek.
Level 2: Be Ready
- Areas east of Meridian Rd, Davis Creek and Victor Point
Level 1: Get Ready
- Stayton
- Sublimity
- Aumsville
- Silverton
- Mt. Angel
- Meridian Rd South to Cascade Hwy
- West of Davis Creek
- West of Victor Point south to the County line
View an interactive evacuation map here. Information on how to support fire efforts can be found here.
Resources regarding livestock and animal shelters can be found at Oregon Department of Agriculture website.
Property Status
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office have established a phone line for those people evacuated from the Detroit and Idanha to have a deputy check their homes and report the status. Those interested can call 503-798-6823 from the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. Please include the following information:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
- Anyone missing from the location, including name, age, phone number
- Any animals at location
- The number is only for Detroit and Idanha residents at this time.
Smoke Conditions
Smoke continues to be heavy across the area of the Beachie Creek Fire on Sunday leading to “unhealthy” and possibly “hazardous” conditions. People with respiratory issues may find themselves affected by the heavy smoke throughout the area for the next several days. Areas closest to fire near Detroit, Florence, Chiloquin and Eugene will have the worst impacts.
Closures
The Willamette National Forest roads, trails and land around the fire remain closed.
