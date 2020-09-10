Beachie Creek Fire: Nearly 10,000 buildings under Level 3 evacuation orders, another 12,000 at Level 2

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Nearly 10,000 buildings are now under Level 3 evacuation orders – meaning “Go Now” – due to the Beachie Creek Fire.
Incident commanders said Thursday the fire burning in the Santiam Canyon west of Detroit and in southern Clackamas County has now covered 182,000 acres.
The fire had previously been referred to as the Santiam Fire, before being renamed back to the Beachie Creek Fire on Thursday.
The cities of Gates, Lyons, Mehama, Detroit and Mill City have seen significant damage from the fire, as have other areas along Highway 22.
Multiple buildings have been destroyed, according to firefighters, though specific numbers aren’t yet known.
The Marion County sheriff confirmed Wednesday that two people had died, and he said more deaths were anticipated due to the devastating fire.
Fire managers determined that at least 13 new fires were started between Detroit and Mehama from downed powerlines during the peak of Monday’s wind event, and then a large front of wind-driven fire ran through the city of Detroit from the east on Tuesday.
Local fire departments along the Hwy 22 corridor and along the northern flanks of the fire continue to respond to 911 calls for rescues and new fires. Firefighters also continued their rescue operations in the North Fork Area and along the northern and western perimeter areas of the fire.
While operations for the Beachie Creek Fire are in “rescue mode,” crews made significant progress Wednesday opening roadways for emergency personnel.
“This has created critical access for crews to affect rescues and for trapped citizens to evacuate. Additionally, as fire crews and law enforcement officers patrol the interior of the fire we gain critical intelligence on the extent of destruction,” according to incident commanders.
As of Thursday morning, 9,764 structures were under Level 3 evacuation orders due to the Beachie Creek Fire. Another 11,941 homes were at Level 2, meaning “Be Set” to go.
Additionally, the Lionshead Fire, which started 20 miles west of Warm Springs, has met up at its western edge with the Beachie Creek Fire.
The Lionshead Fire was estimated to have burned 109,223 acres by Thursday morning. Incident commanders urged people to monitor the sheriff’s office websites and Facebook pages for their areas on evacuation information. Links can be found by clicking here.
“The highest priority for the Lionshead Fire continues to be safety of the public and our firefighters. West of the crest of the cascade firefighters will continue to scout the north and south fire edges to determine locations for containment lines. Providing protection to infrastructure, assisting local fire departments and agencies as needed. On the Warm Springs Reservation firefighters will continue hardening containment lines and preparing for the wind to return to the westerly flow. Additional fire camps and air operation bases are being set up, crews and equipment are coming in as resources are available,” according to incident commanders.
For more coverage on the wildfires in the region, go to kptv.com/wildfires.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.