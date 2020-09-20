MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters continue to make headway on the Beachie Creek Fire, gaining 5% more containment in one day.
As of Sunday morning, the fire was 25% contained, up from 20% Saturday.
The fire only grew a small amount of acreage overnight, less than 200 acres. It has now burned 192,714 acres.
Firefighting efforts on Sunday will include five more engines, another hot spot squad and crews from Canada.
Fire officials said the additional resources will work to secure the fire’s southernmost edge.
As for the western fire perimeter, officials said “all crews remain hard at work and are making excellent progress securing lines to protect communities there.”
The air visibility in the fire zone has improved, enough to allow firefighting aircraft to fly over the fire.
Weather conditions Sunday and Monday are expected to have dryer air, warmer temperatures and lower humidity, officials said. So, residents in the area may see smoldering fire, potential torching and smoke from the interior of the fire’s footprint.
The firefighting plan for Sunday and Monday is as follows:
“The primary focus Sunday and Monday will be putting firefighters directly on the fire lines and reinforcing those containment lines, contingency lines, and monitoring any hot spots to protect Marion and Clackamas Counties, especially on the Western edge, including Greg’s Corner, Silver Falls State Park, and to the north, Corbet’s Corner.”
On Sunday, 260 Canadians joined the Area Command and half of them are assigned to the Beachie Creek Fire.
Those crews will build on the fire line along State Route 22 between Stayton and Detroit.
In total, 733 resources are assigned to fighting the Beachie Creek Fire.
Currently, State Route 22 has roadblocks and first responders and ODOT are working to clear fallen trees and rockslide.
As of Sunday morning, 1,118 structures are at Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations and another 4,574 are in Level 2 “BE SET” evacuations in the Beachie Creek Fire zone.
Fire officials are urging residents who return to their homes once allowed to abide road closures and safety messages, since “anyone who enters the fire perimeter jeopardizes firefighting operations and puts lives at risk.”
On Friday, evacuation levels for Mill City and Gates were lowered.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning that evacuation levels remained unchanged from Saturday.
The closures of the Willamette National Forest as well as Bureau of Land Management and State lands to the public remain in place.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire is unknown and under investigation.
