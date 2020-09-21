MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire crews have gained more than 13 percent containment on the Beachie Creek Fire in one day, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Monday morning, the wildfire was 38 percent contained. This is up from 25 percent on Sunday.
There was minimal fire growth between Sunday and Monday morning, about 22 acres. The wildfire has now burned 192,736 acres.
In total, 830 personnel are assigned to fighting the fire.
On Sunday, five additional engines, a hot shot squad and 260 Canadians joined firefighting efforts. The U.S. Forest Service said the new resources will work to secure the southernmost edge of the fire.
The primary focus for Monday will be putting crews directly on the fire lines and reinforcing containment lines, contingency lines, and monitoring any hot spots, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that a five mile section of Highway 22 from North Fork Road to Mill City was reduced from Level 3 “GO NOW” to Level 2 “BE SET.”
The areas immediately to the north of the city limits of Mill City and Gates remain at a Level 3. Road closures will be in effect on Carr Road, Hudel Road and Gates Hill Road north of the city limits.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind community members that are permitted to return to areas where evacuation levels have been reduced to remain prepared to evacuate should conditions change.
The following evacuation levels remain in effect:
Level 3:
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Breitenbush
- North Fork Road
- Pioneer Road, and other roadways in this corridor.
Level 2:
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill
- Crooked Finger Rd & Moss Lane
- Highway 22 @ North Fork Rd east to Mile Post 29
- Wagner Rd
- Wagner Ln
- Teeters Rd
- Gopher Ln
- Jennie Rd south of Hwy 22
Level 1:
- Scotts Mills
- Areas east of Meridian Road, Davis Creek, and Victor Point south to the Marion County line
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire is unknown and under investigation.
