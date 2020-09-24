MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continue to make great progress on the Beachie Creek Fire as rainfall helps slow fire activity.
As of Thursday morning, the Beachie Creek Fire was 49 percent contained. This is up from 38 percent on Monday.
There has been minimal fire growth over the last few days. The wildfire has now burned about 192,838 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said heavy cloud cover, high humidity, and showers have slowed fire activity and subsided smoke. However, officers warn that wet conditions can also cause dangerous conditions in the burn scar area. Fire-weakened trees could topple, and rock and mudslides are possible.
On Thursday, firefighters will continue work along the Highway 22 corridor where they will monitor the fire and mitigate hazards for residents. Timber contractors will be securing a controlled line in the 14-mile unburned area to the east of Silver Falls State Park.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office provided an update on evacuation levels for the Beachie Creek Fire and Lionshead Fire on Thursday morning. The following evacuation levels remain in effect:
Level 3:
- Detroit
- Idanha
- Breitenbush
- North Fork Road east of Pioneer Road SE.
- Hwy 22 east of Mile Post 32.5
Level 2:
- Hwy 22 from Mile Post 16.5 to Mile Post 32.5
- Lyons
- Mehama
- Mill City
- Gates
- Fernridge Rd west of Shellburg Creek Rd to Basil Hill
- Crooked Finger Rd S of Hazelnut Ridge Rd
- North Fork Road to Pioneer Road, including Kubin Road SE
- Pioneer Road SE to Hwy 22, including Hudel Road SE and Taylor Park Road
Level 1:
- Scotts Mills
- Areas east of Meridian Road, Davis Creek, and Victor Point south to the Marion County line
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire is unknown and under investigation.
