MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- Firefighters will turning their attention on Sunday to monitoring the Beachie Creek Fire’s edge and ensuring that any hot spots are destroyed. Crews will also work on removing hose and pumps and clearing debris.
The Beachie Creek Fire has now burned 192,838 acres and is now at 56 percent containment according to a Saturday morning update.
Heavy equipment will be used to finish direct and indirect lines while focusing on the east area of the Silver Falls State Park. The Oregon Department of Forestry will conduct repairs on private and state lands which entail water bars and fixing fences during suppression. Engines will be used to patrol and mop up areas of heat and hazard trees adjacent to private property and associated buildings.
Forecasted weather will bring drier air pushing winds from the north to the south, according to fire officials. People returning to their home along Highway 22 corridor will see and smell more smoke. Fire officials said there’s “no need to call 911; each call takes firefighters away from their work. There has been no new fire growth from the current footprint, only interior tree stumps are smoldering. Creeping and smoldering will continue; smoke will continue, but communities are protected.”
An evacuation map and resources for community members can be found here.
A total of 628 firefighters are working to contain the Beachie Creek Fire which began on Aug. 16. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.