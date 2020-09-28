MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters continued to make great progress on the Beachie Creek Fire over the past weekend.
The Beachie Creek Fire is 58 percent contained as of Monday morning. This is a two percent increase from Sunday.
There was about five acres of new fire growth reported from Sunday to Monday morning. The wildfire, which was first reported on Aug. 16, has now burned about 192,843 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service said people will likely see and smell smoke due to wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour, but the fire is not growing.
On Monday, contractors will be working with heavy equipment to remove downed trees and mitigate hazards in the Abiqua Basin area. Suppression crews will be working in the North Fork/Elkhorn area, and Canadian crews will continue to mitigate hazards along the southern perimeter, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
In total, 579 personnel are assigned to fighting the fire.
The following evacuation levels remain in effect:
Level 3 – Go Now
- Breitenbush
- Crooked Finger Rd south of the cattle guard
Level 2 – Get Set
- Detroit
- Idanha
- OR 22E between mile post 33 to 56.2, west of Cooper’s Ridge Road
Level 1 – Be Ready
- Mill City
- Gates
- Lyons
- Mehama
The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing to use pilot cars to lead people through the closed sections of Highway 22E between Gates and Detroit to allow people access to the cities of Detroit and Idanha.
Pilot cars guiding residents between Gates and Detroit will be limited to the following daily schedule:
- 9 a.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit
- 11 a.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates
- 1 p.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit
- 5 p.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates
A detailed map of the evacuation zones can be found here.
The cause of the Beachie Creek Fire is unknown and under investigation.
