WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One nationwide roofing company is giving back to veterans across our country who gave so much for us, one roof at a time.
In 2019 Beacon Roofing Supply started a nationwide contest, awarding veterans with a new roof through a voting process.
“The public can nominate the veteran. They provide a brief biography, what branch they are in, personal information and then from that point, the public can vote on it. We are just lucky enough to have one nominee in our neck of the woods that was awarded,” says Chad Bumgarner with Beacon.
Six veterans are selected each year, and one native Oregonian, and veteran of 28 years, Jeremiah Washburn is one of them.
“I enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1993, served 4 years, came home, and joined the Oregon Army National Guard. I was deployed to Iraq twice in 2003 to 2004, then 2004 to 2005, Afghanistan from 2006 to 2007 and my last Afghanistan deployment was 2014 to 2015,” says Washburn.
He is a single dad and has been dealing with a leaky roof for the past three years.
“A friend of mine named Becky sent me a message and asked me if I knew any veterans that needed a new roof and I said, ‘Well, yes as a matter of fact I do, why?' Next thing you know I'm one of the finalists,” says Washburn.
Bumgarner said, “They risk their lives for us, so for us to be able to repay them with something as small as a roof is the least that we can do.”
A large token of gratitude that carries a lot of emotion for Washburn as he emotionally states that the last 20 plus years have been tough on those who serve.
Washburn said, “A lot of us feel like we no longer belong to this society for which we fought."
"I just felt like I didn’t have a place and when randomly having a friend asked me if I needed a roof,, and then the next thing you know I have all these people here wanting to help, these people putting my roof on, it's amazing, I’m overwhelmed.”
