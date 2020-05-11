LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 72-year old man and his dog are recovering after they were attacked by a bear while hiking on private timberland property in Lane County, according to Oregon Fish & Wildlife officials.
The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday about five miles west of Creswell near Camas Swale Road in a semi-rural area with a mix of residential and private timberland properties. The man and his dog were hurt, but are now doing better, according to wildlife officials.
According to law enforcement, the man and his dog encountered the bear while hiking on a forest road on timber company property adjacent to his property. The dog started barking and running at the bear, which was only about 20 feet away from them, law enforcement said.
The bear knocked the dog down and was on the animal when the man started yelling and waving his arms to try to scare the bear away. Instead, the bear turned from the dog and redirected at him, charging and knocking him to the ground, according to officials.
The man fought back, and after a short time, the bear left. The man and his dog were injured and hiked approximately one mile back to his home before they were transported to receive medical care.
The man during the attack suffered cuts and punctures on his forearms and lacerations to his torso and head. He has been treated and released from an area hospital. The dog was treated by a veterinarian and was also released. Both are expected to make a full recovery.
The man described the bear as mature, black in color with a “cream” colored muzzle. He did not see any other bears at the scene of the attack.
Wildlife officials with help from search dogs treed a mature male bear that matched the man’s description. The bear was shot and killed. It is being tested for a variety of diseases including rabies, which is common practice after any incident when an animal has injured a person.
Human-bear incidents are rare in Oregon, according to wildlife officials. Black bear populations number between 25,000-30,000 statewide but there have only been four previously reported incidents in the state since 1988, none of them deadly.
“This was a very serious incident and the victim took the right steps by first trying to scare the bear off and then fighting back when he was attacked,” said Brian Wolfer, ODFW South Willamette Watershed Manager. “We extend our well wishes to him and his family and hope for his speedy recovery.”
Wildlife officials provided the following tips to help stay safe while hiking in bear country:
- Avoid trails with bear tracks or bear sign.
- Make noise when hiking so as not to surprise a bear.
- If you see a bear, leave the area.
- Stay far away from cubs―mother is nearby.
- Leash dogs. A loose dog may lead a bear back to you.
- Don’t hike after dark.
- Consider carrying bear spray in areas known to have bears.
