Beat the heat and remember your mask: Which face covering is best to wear at Oregon beaches?

SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crowds made their way to area beaches on Monday to beat the heat.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, a day at the beach is a bit different with social distancing and face masks top of mind. FOX 12 spoke with three families at the beach who all came out for the day for some fun in the sun.
They all had a plan in mind to stay safe during the pandemic. They weren't wearing face masks, but all of them said they had them on hand and ready to go if they couldn't keep six feet from others on the beach.
"It's more packed than I ever dreamed on a Monday ... we will have our masks if we have to be around other people," Patrick Freeman said. "But we plan to be kind of by our self off to the side."
"Certainly, if we're in close proximity to other people and can't maintain six feet, we'll wear the face masks for sure," Michael Bourne said.
The families FOX 12 spoke with all felt that people were respecting each other's space on the beach.
"I think most people are aware of their distance with everybody," Jason Barry said. "I think it's more socially acceptable to be distanced away from everybody."
But what about face masks during the summertime, which can be tough to wear in the heat?
According to the Medical Director of Infections Diseases at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, N95 masks are not recommended because they're usually tight-fitting and have dense material and should be saved for physicians. He says the best approach is a face covering that is made of breathable cotton to avoid sweating too much, which would make it less effective.
According to the CDC, people should not wear a face coverings during activities that might cause the face cloth to get wet, like swimming at a beach or pool. A wet cloth may make it difficult to breathe.
The CDC says wearing a face mask can increase the risk of heat-related illness. It recommends removing the face mask when it is possible to social distance.
Our Sun is the best disinfectant in the world. Viruses can't live above 65 degrees. You are pushing non-scientific propaganda. You think people are wearing masks at the beach? Stupid people maybe but not real people.
If you’re that worried about the 6ft rule you should probably stay in your safe space until all of this is over, leave the actual WORK for the rest of us that aren’t scared of the flu....or just go riot downtown, everyone knows the China Virus avoids people who set federal buildings on fire.
