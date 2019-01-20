Beaver alum has Benson girls basketball team bubbling to the top

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A state runner-up last spring after making the programs first march to the state tournament in two decades, the Benson High School girls varsity basketball team is back for another run at some hardware.
Planting a flag in the ground for the Portland Interscholastic League, the Benson girls are bubbling up the OSAA rankings.
Head coach Eric Knox is taking some of what he learned under Ralph Miller at Oregon State to the Techsters as a leader of young women both on and off the court like Loyola Marymount University commit, Ciera Ellington.
In the shadows of A.C. Green's retired jersey in the home of Benson Polytechnic is an eccentric coach.
Eric Knox played for the Orange Express alongside Gary Payton, so he knows what good guard play looks like.
“It’s like if you are a parent and your kids as they age, the conversation starts to change because they are maturing? that's the same way it's been with this 2019 class,” Knox said.
Benson’s class of '19 has a high five of seniors including Ciera Ellington.
“Basically I started at Salvation Army. I used to go to boys’ camps and one day he just showed up in the gym. I didn't even know who he was, I didn't really pay attention to him,” Ellington said.
Knox said, “She was a kid that struggled with a lot of self-confidence, had a lot of doubt and to see that confidence without arrogance? … To see the fruits of her labor now, to see the kind of player she has become? It's just absolutely amazing.”
The Techsters play under Knox's tenure is also simply amazing.
“This is my sixth year,” Knox said. “Our first year, I would say at best we looked like a JV 2 team playing varsity. We got beat six times by 60, it was some dark days.”
Zero to 60, Benson was nearly the beacon of the mountain, falling short in last year's 6A state title game to the back-to-back champs from Southridge.
“I don't know who wants it more in the state than us,” Ellington said. “Finally bringing a banner here for them, that's going to mean a lot. We owe them one.”
“To do what we are doing as a predominantly black team is monumental. It is such an example for young black girls that aspire to be great,” said Knox. “I couldn't have dreamed this. I couldn't have scripted it.”
Ellington's life has been anything but scripted. Born in Portland, moving to Oklahoma City and now back to living in the Rose City with her sister.
“My parents aren't around that much so I really look to him like a parent figure. I look to him like my dad,” she said.
Coaching is the night job for Knox. His day gig is with Holla, a culturally responsible mentoring organization.
“C.C. was one of our first kids that came through the organization,” Knox said. “Helping them explore life, let them see that life has options, giving them the confidence, the support, academically, athletically… We've taken them around the United States to give them exposure and to see life outside of Portland.”
“Holla opened me up to so many opportunities and I have met so many people,” Ellington said. “It is really family based.”
After her Benson family hunts for a big blue trophy, she will be off to hoop it up for Loyola Marymount.
“Pretty nice school. West LA, on the bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean? I am so happy for her,” Knox said.
“I am just excited to go there,” Ellington said.
Knox said, “I went to high school right around the corner from Loyola Marymount. I grew up in the LMU gym so it's kind of pretty amazing.”
Amazing kid, amazing coach and an amazing team that dares to dream.
“These are also high character kids that are getting it done in the classroom,” Knox said. “That is more meaningful to me than winning a state championship, for these kids to be physical example by proxy to so many other kids that aspire to be them.”
Also amazing? Knox's fresh jackets.
“At first, I was hating on him because I was like, you just are just giving people reasons to talk about us,” said Ellington.
Will it be the Pac-Man, the money man or another sport coat that dazzles the eye from Coach Knox at state this year? We'll find out and give you a thread report in early March.
