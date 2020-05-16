Beaver prepares to play with Ridgefield Raptors this Summer

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The pandemic has caused the postponement and cancellation of so many sports games and leagues but some clubs in the West Coast League still HAS plans to take the field this summer including the Ridgefield Raptors.
Columbia River High School alum Alex McGarry lost his junior season before it began with the Beavers at Oregon State.
“It’s kind of in the mindset of whatever it takes to get that next at-bat,” McGarry said.
A member of the 2018 College World Series Champs, McGarry was ticketed for the Cape Cod League but while they won’t be playing in Massachusetts the Ridgefield Raptors are soaring towards a start in July.
“Looking at the guys who have signed with Ridgefield already, it’s a lot of guys I grew up playing with so it’s almost a Vancouver All-Star team,” he said.
While Corvallis, Bend and Bellingham have said, ‘we’ll see you in 2021...’, the Raptors are getting ready to play WCL ball in southwest Washington.
“It’s for the love of the game really. You strip away the, there is no national championship, there are few scouts, wins and losses aren’t that important really so it’s more about playing the game we love, competing every day, making friends, meeting people from all over the country,” McGarry said. “Those wood bat leagues, man, some of best memories I have playing baseball have been from summer baseball.”
For Ridgefield General Manger Gus Farah, the show must go on, no matter how it looks.
“There is still a lot of guidance out there that we are going to follow and make sure that we adhere too, but we are holding out.,” Farah said. “We want to make this work whether it’s limited or crowd of half the stadium full. Like Alex is saying, everybody has worked hard quarantining or in the batting cage and we are just waiting for a break, right?”
Absolutely, even if that means a glut of Raptors versus Pickles.
“As we’ve shortened up the number of teams in the league, we will probably play Portland at least at our location as many times as we can so we can hopefully get 40 games in or so for these college kids that want to play so badly,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
