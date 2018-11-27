BEAVERCREEK, OR (KPTV) - The owners of the Beavercreek Saloon are loaning their RV to a family who lost everything in the wildfire that ravaged Paradise, California.
“Some people walked into my restaurant and they were on their way to Paradise, so I said I love you guys for what you’re doing and if you get down there and you find somebody who needs a motorhome to live in, I’d love to share mine,” restaurant owner Patrick Whitmore told FOX 12.
Those customers were on their way down to help with relief efforts, and they ultimately connected Whitmore with a woman in Paradise named Veronica.
Whitmore said she’s a counselor in the area who lost everything in the fire, but she’ll be able to live in his RV with her two children and her grandchild, so she can keep her job and stay in her community while she figures out her next steps.
Whitmore said the only thing Veronica still has is a book that belonged to her father, who passed away.
Whitmore left Tuesday afternoon to deliver the RV, along with his girlfriend and business partner, Barbara Brooke.
They’re also bringing a load of clothing and supplies for other families who have been displaced, thanks to generous donations from the local community.
“When people found out I was going, this is my community, they just started bringing stuff,” Whitmore said. “Their hearts are just full of wanting to give. They’re just blessing me and they’re blessing her, and that’s the fun part, my little part of driving my motorhome down there is nothing compared to what people in this community have done, and she’s already feeling that too.”
Whitmore said his cousin will be following them on the drive, so they can leave their RV in California and drive back home with him.
They expect to return home on Saturday.
